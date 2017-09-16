Power restored for over 1500 without power on Saturday afternoon - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Power restored for over 1500 without power on Saturday afternoon

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A large power outage affected south Toledo on Saturday afternoon.

Over 1500 homes were without power in the area near S. Hawley and Western, according to Toledo Edison.

The outage happened around 5 p.m.

There is no word at this time as to what caused the outage.

