Man shot, assisted by witnesses

The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting after they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

Police were responding to a shot fire call around 2:45 a.m. on the 400 block of Railroad Street.

That’s when they found the 32-year-old male subject.

Crews treated the victim on the scene. He was later taken to Beaumont Hospital.

The victim initially dialed 911 and was assisted with his injuries by witnesses on the scene before crews arrived.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call officer Detective/Lt. Jeffrey Carter at 734-243-7519.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.