Motorcycle crashes into pickup truck in west Toledo

A motorcyclist is recovering from minor injuries after a crash that happened early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Secor and Laskey Roads in west Toledo after 2 a.m.

Police said the motorcyclist crashed into a stalled pick-up truck in the intersection.

The pick-up driver was not hurt, but the driver of the motorcycle may be cited.

The crash is still under investigation.

