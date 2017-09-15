Perrysburg grad sets world record for snapping a football

Jase Whitner was in Perrysburg on Friday to put himself in the record books.

Whitner, a graduate of Perrysburg High School, was attempting to set the world record for snapping a football.

Well, he did it. With a near perfect spiral, Whitner snapped the ball a whopping thirty-four yards to set the new standard for distance snapping.

Perrysburg alum Jase Whitner is the new Guinness Book of Worlds Record holder for the longest snap. He snapped it 34 yards. Record was 30. pic.twitter.com/FoFs9v9Wmu — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) September 15, 2017

“When I was younger I got bullied so I just want the kids out there that get bullied and picked on to know that they can do something with their life,” said Whitner.

Whitner got three attempts at the record but it only took one.

The previous record was thirty yards.

