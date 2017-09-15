Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Week 4 Finals

Week 4 Finals

McComb 55

Arcadia 0

Tinora 8

Ayersville 0

Skyline 13

Bedford 46

Onsted 7

Blissfield 32

Springfield 43

Bowling Green 14

Clyde 48

Bowsher 8

Swanton 24

Bryan 27

Lima Senior 6

Central Catholic 37

Start 21

Columbian 45

Arlington 42

Cory-Rawson 7

Ottawa Hills 27

Danbury 20

Fairview 18

Edgerton 43

Eastwood 34

Elmwood 7

Liberty Center 56

Evergreen 20

Fremont Ross 49

Findlay 55

Otsego 42

Fostoria 21

Toledo Christian 0

Gibsonburg 66

Hicksville 39

Holgate 7

Genoa 29

Lake 7

Ridgedale 6

Lakota 63

Hopewell-Loudon 14

Leipsic 35

Northview 17

Maumee 7

Pandora-Gilboa 74

North Baltimore 18

Edon 28

Northwood 41

Delta 22

Patrick Henry 35

Napoleon 27

Perrysburg 29

Fremont St. Joe 7

Port Clinton 42

Woodmore 28

Rossford 58

Rogers 0

Sandusky 56

Bellevue 0

Shelby 46

Anthony Wayne 41

Southview 6

Clay 13

St. Francis 10

Liberty-Benton 28

Van Buren 0

Lima Central 28

Waite 6

Archbold 24

Wauseon 21

Antwerp 28

Wayne Trace 55

St. John’s 0

Whitmer 31

Montpelier 7

Woodward 64

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.