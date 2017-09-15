Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Week 4 Finals

Week 4 Finals
McComb 55
Arcadia 0
Tinora 8
Ayersville 0
Skyline 13
Bedford 46
Onsted 7
Blissfield 32
Springfield 43
Bowling Green 14
Clyde 48
Bowsher 8
Swanton 24
Bryan 27
Lima Senior 6
Central Catholic 37
Start 21
Columbian 45
Arlington 42
Cory-Rawson 7
Ottawa Hills 27
Danbury 20
Fairview 18
Edgerton 43
Eastwood 34
Elmwood 7
Liberty Center 56
Evergreen 20
Fremont Ross 49
Findlay 55
Otsego 42
Fostoria 21
Toledo Christian 0
Gibsonburg 66
Hicksville 39
Holgate 7
Genoa 29
Lake 7
Ridgedale 6
Lakota 63
Hopewell-Loudon 14
Leipsic 35
Northview 17
Maumee 7
Pandora-Gilboa 74
North Baltimore 18
Edon 28
Northwood 41
Delta 22
Patrick Henry 35
Napoleon 27
Perrysburg 29
Fremont St. Joe 7
Port Clinton 42
Woodmore 28
Rossford 58
Rogers 0
Sandusky 56
Bellevue 0
Shelby 46
Anthony Wayne 41
Southview 6
Clay 13
St. Francis 10
Liberty-Benton 28
Van Buren 0
Lima Central 28
Waite 6
Archbold 24
Wauseon 21
Antwerp 28
Wayne Trace 55
St. John’s 0
Whitmer 31
Montpelier 7
Woodward 64
