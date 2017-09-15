Warehouse District continues to grow with Berdan Building renovation

What was once a grocery warehouse has been renovated into an apartment building in downtown Toledo’s growing Warehouse District.

The five story Berdan Building at Washington and Erie Streets opened in 1902 and had sat vacant since 1985.

There are now 115 one and two bedroom apartments and studios in the building, nearly complete and available for rent.

It’s expected to fill up with millennials and empty-nesters pushing the population in the district to nearly one thousand.

“Everybody is wanting to move downtown. They want to have easy access to the things they do. Restaurants, baseball games. People want the lifestyle where they can walk anywhere,” said property manager Rachel Rossnagel.

The Berdan Building is one of seven stops on Sunday’s annual Wander the Warehouse District Tour.

The demand for residential housing in the district cannot be met.

The goal is to build on the district’s rich and powerful history, returning the area to a hub of activity that includes new businesses.

“We’ve been at this for over fifteen years. People think it’s an overnight success but really it’s been one building at a time with someone taking a risk and making an investment,” said Diane Keil-Hipp of the Toledo Warehouse District Association.

Sunday’s Wander the Warehouse District tour is a way to introduce folks to the area and attract new residents.

It runs from 12 p.m. - 4.

Tickets are $12.00.

