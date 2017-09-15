Anthony Wayne using new method to fight heroin

One local community is working to battle heroin after it hit too close to home.

The method of battle: AW help. It's a way for those living in Whitehouse and the Anthony Wayne community to fight back against the heroin epidemic. It's as simple as picking up the phone and sending a text.

"it is an issue. It's an issue that goes from the city to the suburbs its not confined to just the city," said Whitehouse Deputy ChiefTodd Kitzler.

Whitehouse has only had one overdose death this year, but police and community members know the numbers of those using heroin are growing.

"Like other suburbs we are seeing, an up tick in heroin and opioid abuse and we want to give members of the community a tool a way to help keep out community safe," said Amy Barrett, with Awake Community coalition.

Whitehouse, Waterville, Waterville Township and the Sheriff's office, along with The Anthony Wayne Chamber, all pitched in money to help fund AW Help.

"It's just another tool to fight the drug issues we are having it allows the community to be anonymous and they can let us know if there is someone that is struggling with addiction issues," said Kitzler.

By texting or calling, community members can leave anonymous tips about drug abuse, drug trafficking or even information on someone struggling with addiction.

AW Help will get the police involved for criminal issues, but get those who need help linked with community organizations like DART. DART does not only serve the Toledo area but Whitehouse as well.

"We recognize they have been available but sometimes community members don't know about the resources so making it localized will help make those connections to dart to to agencies that provide addiction help," said Barrett.

Anyone can text the anonymous tip number and will receive a link to an app with resources right at your finger tips.

