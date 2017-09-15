Momentum Festival bringing glass, art and music to downtown all weekend

The three-day "Momentum" Festival will help bring the summer to a close this weekend in downtown Toledo.

Momentum is a three-day festival of glass, art and music taking part in multiple locations throughout Toledo.

A concert at Promenade Park on Friday will feature the Toledo Symphony performing the music of Prince.

Members of the New Power Generation will join the Symphony in the tribute.

It is free to get in and starts at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday you can enjoy glass, art and music from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

There will be on-site aluminum casting, glass blowing and other public art projects.

There will also be food trucks at the festival and activities for kids.

The fun continues Saturday night with ‘Momentum After Dark’ which will feature headliner The Commonheart, in partnership with music venues in the Warehouse District.

On Saturday night there is also a glass competition, featuring about 600 submissions, some from as far away as Bangkok and Thailand.

The juried exhibition and competition will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. in the Secor Building.

The festival continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

