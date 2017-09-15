Man killed after electrocution in Perrysburg - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man killed after electrocution in Perrysburg

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Perrysburg Township Police and Fire are investigating  an electrocution that killed a man Friday afternoon. 

The man was working in an aerial bucket truck around noon on Oregon Road. 

The utility industry said the man was working on overhead fiber-optic cables.

OSHA investigators are also involved.  

