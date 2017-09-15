Man arrested after breaking into local restaurant

A man is behind bars after police said he broke into a local hot dog restaurant early Friday morning.

Police said Robert Myrice went through the window of the restaurant located on Alexis Road in west Toledo.

He tried to pry open the office door and then started removing cash from the register.

An officer was patrolling nearby and saw Myrice in the restaurant and made the arrest.

He's facing several charges including breaking and entering and theft.

