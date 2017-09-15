Jim White Toyota Big Board Preview: Week 4

Four weeks into the season and high school teams are finally ready for conference play.

This week, WTOL features 15 games around the area with teams hungry to capture conference title.

Our Game of the Week features St. John's (2-1) visiting Whitmer (3-0).

Whitmer has established itself as one of the best teams in Ohio.

The Panthers scored to big road wins to start the season over Glen Oak Canton and Catholic Central in Novi, Michigan.

Last week, Whitmer pummeled Perrysburg 49-14. The margin could have easily been wider.

Quarterback Riley Keller torched the Yellow Jackets' defense with 258 yards through the air and three touchdowns. He finished with better than 70 percent completion percentage.

Meanwhile, St. John's is coming off a 26-21 victory over Mansfield Senior.

All three games the Titans were in were decided by 11 points or less.

But they have shown improvement since last year under first year head coach Larry McDaniel.

Meanwhile in the Northern Lakes League, Bowling Green (2-1) welcomes Springfield (2-1) to kickoff their conference play.

Both teams are hoping to improve their record after early season losses.

Bowling Green comes off of out-of-conference play after a roller coast beginning to the season.

In Week 1, the Bobcats made a late comeback over Rossford to win 41-34 in overtime.

However, in the following week, Bowling Green was blown out at home by Eastwood 34-7. But the Bobcats recovered with a 41-27 victory over Otsego in Week 3.

Meanwhile Springfield opened their season with a loss against Fremont Ross 28-18.

But the Blue Devils rebounded by thumping Bowsher 48-7 in their next week. Springfield against took care of business with a 24-14 victory over Worthington Kilbourne in Columbus.

In the NOAL, 3-0 Liberty Center visits 2-1 Evergreen in a game that could help determine control of the league.

Liberty Center has not only won each of their games this year, but has done so convincingly.

The Tigers have nearly a 27 point margin of victory in their wins overs Tinora, Napoleon and Woodward. But between those three opponents, they have a combined 2-7 record.

Evergreen lost their season opener 28-14 against Otsego.

In Week 2, Evergreen edged out Montpelier 29-26 in comeback fashion with a 16-point fourth quarter.

Last week was a different story as the Vikings dominated Ottawa Hills 34-3.

There will be several other games featured on Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday including:

Clyde at Bowsher

Northview at Maumee

Woodmore at Rossford

Napoleon at Perrysburg

Eastwood at Elmwood

Genoa at Lake

Lime Senior at Central Catholic

Anthony Wayne at Southview

Clay at St. Francis

Skyline at Bedford

Archbold at Wauseon

Lime Central Catholic at Waite

