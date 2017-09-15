Owners think east side development bodes well for new restaurant

Pier 7 at the Docks in east Toledo (Source: WTOL)

A new restaurant is now open for business along the Maumee River.

Pier 7, at the Docks in East Toledo, is the former home of the Navy Bistro and Foresters.

The owners describe the place as upscale casual featuring bar foods and steaks.

There’s also an arcade in the back of the restaurant and a private party area with a pool table.

Fridays and Saturdays will feature a DJ.

Owners think they’ll succeed here where others have failed because of the planned development of the nearby Marina District and other happenings.

“With multiple different partnerships coming up. With ProMedica, Renaissance open, Docks having a fantastic summer, we want to add to it, give a cost effective experience for the guests coming down,” said restaurant co-owner Rossi Penney.

Pier 7 will be open seven days a week.

