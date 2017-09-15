Dollar Tree robber drops money fleeing from scene

Toledo police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Dollar Tree and dropped some money along the way Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the Dollar Tree on South Reynolds Road around 9 p.m.

Police say the man entered the store holding a handgun and ordered an employee to open the cash register.

Police say the man took money from the register and fled the scene on foot, dropping some of the money in the parking lot.

It is unknown how much money he got away with.

Police say the man is described as a black male standing at five feet four inches and weighing around 120 pounds. He was wearing a blue hoodie, black or dark blue pants and black and red Adidas shoes.

The incident is under investigation.

