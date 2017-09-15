Woman in critical condition after crash with TARTA bus

A woman is in the hospital after running into a TARTA bus on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Hill Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Police say Brianna Connor of Oregon was headed eastbound on Hill Avenue when she crashed into a stopped TARTA bus.

Connor was transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center with critical injuries.

There is no update on her condition at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

