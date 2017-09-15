Blue lights from phones can cause skin damage

A lesson most of us were taught when we were younger was “don’t stare at the T.V. screen” because it could affect your vision.

Recent studies are actually now suggesting staring at your phone or TV screen can not only cause damage to your eye sight, but to your skin too.

If you find yourself staring at your phone or computer screen too long, you’re putting yourself and your skin at risk.

"I don’t stare at a lot of computers but my phone, I probably stare at it at least half of the day. At least half of the day,” said Dashon Manuel of Toledo.

Whether you’re using it for work, social media or to help yourself fall asleep at night, these answers weren’t uncommon. In fact, a recent study through mobileinsurance.com, revealed the average person spends 90 minutes a day on their phone. And according to recent studies, staring at the blue light from a phone, tablet or computer can slowly cause damage to your skin.

These studies are on the horizon in the skin world.

"It’s something that’s more new and is more unclear at this point,” said Dr. Mutgi, Board Certified Dermatologist at St Anne’s Hospital

While Dr. Mutgi assures it doesn’t cause skin damage like UV lights can it does affect the body.

“There is some evidence that it might generate the same reactive oxygen species as a UV light does,” said Dr. Mutgi. “While there aren’t any studies that infinitely show that those same things cause the same kind of collagen destruction and dark spots as UV light does, at least, in theory, it’s possible.”

To avoid skin damage, you can either turn the brightness down on your screen, attach a filter to your phone or screen or take the old fashioned route and put sunscreen on your face every day before leaving the house.

