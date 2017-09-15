Toledo Zoo partners with Perrysburg to microchip chickens

The Toledo Zoo announced a partnership with the city of Perrysburg to microchip chickens currently residing within city limits.

The zoo says the microchipping is for Perrysburg residents with an approved application.

Before the implanting procedure, vets will preform a short health exam on each hen to help eliminate the spread of bird diseases.

The zoo says the process is minimally invasive and takes about five minutes per bird.

Perrysburg residents found out they were able to keep their chickens last month after talk of the city proposing to ban them.

Toledo Zoo veterinarians will be available to implant the microchips from 9 a.m. to noon behind the Perrysburg's Municipal Building on September 30 and October 2.

