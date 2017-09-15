TPS student charged with assault - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPS student charged with assault

Ghottie Jones (Source: TPD) Ghottie Jones (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A student of Toledo Public Schools will face a judge Friday. 

Police say Ghottie Jones, 18, choked another student during a volleyball game at Rogers High School on Wednesday. 

Jones is charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

