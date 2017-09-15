Wood Co. Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

The Wood County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam that was brought to their attention on Wednesday.

The victim of the scam told WCSO that he received a call from someone pretending to be from the sheriff's office.

The victim said the call seemed legitimate because the number that showed up was the number for the Wood County Sheriff's Office, which is 419-354-9001.

The caller told the victim that there was a warrant out for his arrest. The caller then asked the victim to provide gift card information over the phone to post bond and avoid arrest.

WCSO said they will not contact anyone over the phone regarding an arrest warrant, and do not accept gift cards or financial information over the phone for bond.

The incident is under investigation.

If you have received a similar call or have any information, contact your local police department or Chief Deputy Eric Reynolds at 419-354-9348 or at ereynolds@co.wood.oh.us.

