Two teens shot in central Toledo

Police are investigating a shooting involving two victims in central Toledo.

The shooting happened at the McClinton-Nunn housing project on Hyatt Lane at about 9:22 p.m.

According to Toledo police, two young males ages 15 and 16 were shot and were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the thigh, hip and leg.

Life squads transported the two to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the boys were at the wrong place at the wrong time.

There were also cars hit by bullets.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

