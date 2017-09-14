Two Detroit men arrested for allegedly trafficking cocaine, crack in Sandusky Co.

Two Detroit men were arrested following a drug bust Tuesday on the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers pulled over a Jeep Compass driven by 44-year-old Merle Fountain.

During the stop, troopers say they detected an odor of marijuana and began a probable cause search. The search uncovered a "baseball size" bundle of compresses cocaine and crack.

The cocaine weighed approximately 60 grams and the crack weight approximately 11 grams.

Merle and his passenger, 38-year-old Solomon Cobb, were arrested and charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine.

They are incarcerated in the Sandusky County Jail.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.