First Alert: Delays possible Friday morning due to fog

A beautiful, summer like weekend is ahead once we get past Friday.

The issue will be areas of fog getting the day started.

At the bus stop: delays will be possible with areas of dense fog.

The FIRST ALERT Hour-by-Hour indicates visibility of 1/4 or less in spots.

Meteorologist Chris Vickers will help you get your day started on WTOL.

Get the shorts, t-shirts and sandals ready. The weekend will be downright summery!

RobertWTOL