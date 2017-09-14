First Alert: Delays possible Friday morning due to fog

A beautiful, summer like weekend is ahead once we get past Friday.
The issue will be areas of fog getting the day started.
At the bus stop: delays will be possible with areas of dense fog.
The FIRST ALERT Hour-by-Hour indicates visibility of 1/4 or less in spots.
Meteorologist Chris Vickers will help you get your day started on WTOL.
Get the shorts, t-shirts and sandals ready. The weekend will be downright summery!
