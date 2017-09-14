Race for the Cure: Less than 2 weeks away

We’re less than two weeks away from the 24th Annual Race for the Cure here in Northwest Ohio and there is something happening each day leading up to next week’s races in Findlay and Toledo.

The following is a schedule of what to expect leading up to the race:

Saturday, September 16th, 2017

Toledo

Join Komen representatives to pick up your race day packet including your T-shirt and sign up for the races at Franklin Park Mall inside the Food Court, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WTOL’s Komen Kam will be there for you to tell us your story. You may see yourself on WTOL 11 during race day coverage.

Findlay

Reineke Ford Dealership in Findlay 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Reineke Ford Dealerships in Fostoria, Lima and Tiffin from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up race day packets and sign up.

Sunday, September 17th, 2017

Toledo

Franklin Park Mall Food Court, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Again our Komen Kam will be there for you to share your story.

Monday, September 18th 2017

WTOL goes PINK all week. We turn our set color to pink for breast cancer awareness.

Watch at 5 P.M. when Chrys Peterson introduces us to Beverly Schroeder this year’s In Memory Of Honoree.

Tuesday, September 19th 2017

Melissa Andrews introduces us to Sue Boyce this year’s In Celebration Of Honoree from Findlay. Watch her story at 5 p.m.

Also send us your well wishes to our Facebook page to see them on air for both races Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday, September 20th 2017

Call into WTOL for our live phone bank with Komen representatives to answer any of your questions from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (phone number will be provided during the shows)

Watch at 6 P.M. because Andrew Kinsey will give us our final survivor story of Teresa Sutter.

Thursday, September 21st 2017

Jerry Anderson shares the story of Honoree Kim Barber from Toledo at 5 p.m. on WTOL.

Pick up your race packet and sign up at Brondes Maumee from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and at Dave’s Running Shop in Findlay from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Watch WTOL at noon, 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. we’ll be live from Brondes.

Friday, September 22nd 2017

Power of Pink: Wear pink to work and or school and send us your pictures into our newsroom.

Chrys Peterson shares with us the In Memory Of pieces of Sharon Thees at 5 p.m.

Pick up your race packet and sign up at Brondes Maumee from 10 a.m. to p.m.

Dave’s Running Shop in Findlay from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Watch WTOL at noon, 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. we’ll be live from Brondes.

Saturday, September 23rd 2017

Findlay’s Race for the Cure: Kicks off at 9 a.m. Join us starting at 6 a.m. on WTOL 11 Saturday morning.

Sunday, September 24th 2017