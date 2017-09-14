Woman in wheelchair shot at south Toledo Food Mart store

A woman was shot Thursday afternoon at a south Toledo Food Mart.

The shooting happened on South Avenue and Spencer Street around 2 p.m.

According to Toledo police, a fight broke out at the parking lot when someone in a vehicle started shooting at the group of people fighting.

A woman in a wheelchair was exiting the store at that time and was shot in her abdomen.

The victim is at the University of Toledo Medical Center, which is located near the Food Mart store.

Police are checking the surveillance video, but no arrests were made.

