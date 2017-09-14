Local woman collects pillows for those impacted by hurricanes

Many people have been stepping up in a lot of ways to help those impacted by the recent hurricanes that have hit the south.

One woman in our area is collecting something many of us might never have thought of.

Brenda McFall has family in the Texas area, and she's gathering up pillows for those who have been left with nothing.

"At the end of the night, not matter what you've gone though, a happy time or a sad time, you should be able to lay your head on a clean, comfortable pillow. People don't think about pillows like that," McFall said.

McFall has collected about 200 pillows to send to disaster-affected areas.

She's not sure how she's going to get all the pillows where they need to go, but is hoping someone with a truck can help her out.

If you would like to donate any pillows to her cause, McFall will be at the Tim Horton's on the corner of Reynolds Road and Dorr Street until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.