Glass recycling comes back to Bowling Green

The Bowling Green Recycling Center announced Thursday that it is reinstating its glass recycling services.

The center will once again accept glass at all its drop-off locations.

Those locations include the 24-hour drop-off in Bowling Green and Bradner, the weekend drop-off in North Baltimore and in the satellite trailers.

The center is also adding temporary additional capacity in anticipation of getting a high number of glass drop-offs.

Shortly after glass recycling was discontinued, a group of people from the Recycling Center, Wood County, the city of Bowling Green and Owens-Illinois were investigating alternatives to the glass recycling.

The center said the continuation of glass recycling was made possible by Wood County and a few benefactors who covered the remaining costs.

The group came to a consensus that the old system was the most simple and least labor-intensive, so a decision was made to go back to the original system.

The center reminds those dropping off glass that lids should be removed and containers should be rinsed and placed in specially-marked bins in the drop-offs and trailers.

Glass is not accepted through curbside recycling programs for employee safety reasons.

The Recycling Center thanks its loyal customers for their patience as a solution was developed.

