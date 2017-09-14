Perrysburg Best Buy set to close in October

The Best Buy store in Perrysburg has announced that it will close in October.

The store on Fremont Pike has around 26 full-time employees and some part-time employees as well, according to Best Buy's public relations team.

"It's never an easy decision to not renew a store lease. This was a business decision and has no reflection on our staff or the hard work they have done. This store opened in 2007 as Best Buy was competing with Circuit City. Unfortunately, sales at this store have declined in recent years as customers in the area have shown us that they prefer to shop at our other Toledo-area stores, both of which have a bigger variety of vendor experiences," said Best Buy in a statement.

The store went on to say it will keep as many employees as possible. All permanent full-time and part-time employees who do not stay with Best Buy will receive a severance package.

The store will be open through the end of the business day on October 28.

