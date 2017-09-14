State school report cards are out: See how your district did

The Ohio Department of Education released state report cards during the last school year for every school and school district in Ohio Thursday morning.

This year's report cards are based on scores from the second year of using tests through the American Institutes for research.

Report card data includes rankings for overall student achievement, annual progress and an area called gap closing, which reflects the extent to which students in different ethnic, racial, income and disability groups received an equal education.

Graduation rates are also incorporated in report cards, along with literacy progress for struggling readers from kindergarten to third grade and a measure of how well students are prepared to succeed beyond high school

