Local researchers, experts meet to talk Lake Erie algal blooms

The state of Toledo's water will be under discussion at an algal bloom conference on Thursday.

Local leaders, researchers and experts will meet at the Stranahan Theater to talk about algal blooms in Lake Erie and what can be done to remove toxins.

The conference will highlight current knowledge about algal blooms, model predictions, best management practices and water treatment methods.

Research and outreach leaders will present findings from recent studies and identify important areas of uncertainty.

Presenters at the conference come from regional agencies and institutions, including the Nature Conservatory, the National Weather Service and Ohio State and Bowling Green State universities.

Dr. Jessica D'Ambrosio, western Lake Erie basin agriculture project director, said there is a lot we can do to protect our water but some things are out of our control.

But she says no matter what, seeing the blooms up close will make anyone stop and think about how they've contributed to the problem.

"You know, when you see these blooms, it's life-changing. The water shouldn't look that way. It's concerning and it's jarring, but we do have to make sure that we understand there are certain things in our control and there are certain things we can't control. What we can do to help to build in some of that stability and persistence, even to the things we can't control," Dr. D'Ambrosio said.

She said the harmful algal blooms and the health of Lake Erie and the watershed is everyone's problem, whether it be conservationists, farmers, consumers or tourism industries.

The event is slated to run until from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

