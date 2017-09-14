Health food restaurant CoreLife Eatery opens in Toledo

CoreLife Eatery, an active lifestyle restaurant, has chosen Toledo for its nineteenth location in the country.

To top it off, the restaurant is donating all the proceeds from its opening on Thursday to Cherry Street Mission Ministries.

CoreLife Eatery started in New York, when one of the co-founders discovered that there was a need for a restaurant in the community that encouraged healthy food that tasted good at the same time.

"We were all driving up and down for a place to eat in Syracuse that was healthy. What we found were the options that we thought were healthy, weren't really healthy. So what if we built an eatery where everything we've got was good for you and tasted fantastic?" said co-founder John Caveny.

The first Syracuse location opened up in 2015. Since then, the franchise has rapidly extended its locations.

In addition to the new Toledo location, there are two other CoreLife Eatery restaurants in Ohio, in Columbus and Cleveland.

There are even plans to open another location in Maumee next year.

Their goal is to open around 40 locations across the country in 2018.

Caveny attributes America's widespread healthy living trend to the success of the business.

"No matter how old you are, there is a certain percentage of that age group that's looking to eat healthy," said Caveny. "You walk in and the music is banging and the food is good."

The Eatery raised $8,013.47 for the Cherry Street Mission during their soft opening.

Cherry Street Mission Ministries was found in 1947 to aid those who need medical help, education, field work training and a host of other needs. Cherry Street Mission aids about 425 men, women and children a year.

President and CEO of Cherry Street Mission Ministries Dan Rodgers said teaming up with CoreLife was a no-brainer, because the restaurant is in line with what the Ministries believe in, too.

"Communities are fueled by these kinds of things. So when we think about how a community heals, nutrition is a big part of that. The core of all of this is our relationships. I think what's happening here today is the perfect blend between the business community and non-profit community," said Rodgers.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m daily.

"Life matters. That's the core of life. It's more than the things we put in our pockets, but the things we put in our bodies," said Rodgers.

Visit the CoreLife Eatery website to check out their menu.

