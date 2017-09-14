OSHP: Injury crash believed to be caused by speed, drugs - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single-vehicle injury crash on Wednesday. 

The crash occurred on County Road 10 west of Bryan around 7:30 p.m. 

Police say 26-year-old James Harrington of Martin, Michigan was traveling northbound on County Road 10 when his vehicle traveled off the road and struck a pole. 

Police say Harrington was taken to the hospital by air ambulance for treatment. 

Police say Harrington was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

Police believe drugs and speed were factors in the crash. 

Harrington's condition is unknown at this time.

