OSHP: Injury crash believed to be caused by speed, drugs

The Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single-vehicle injury crash on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on County Road 10 west of Bryan around 7:30 p.m.

Police say 26-year-old James Harrington of Martin, Michigan was traveling northbound on County Road 10 when his vehicle traveled off the road and struck a pole.

Police say Harrington was taken to the hospital by air ambulance for treatment.

Police say Harrington was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police believe drugs and speed were factors in the crash.

Harrington's condition is unknown at this time.

