Crash involving two semis causing major backups on NB I-75

Toledo police are on the scene of a crash on I-75 Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on northbound I-75 at the Disalle Bridge.

Police say the crash involved two semi trucks.

Police say there is debris across all three lanes of I-75 due to the crash.

Police say one semi was carrying machine screws which are now spread all over across two lanes.

There have been no reports of injuries.

All lanes are back open.

