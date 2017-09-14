North Toledo family suffers second house fire in 2 weeks

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in north Toledo Wednesday night.

The fire occurred on the 2100 block of Locust Street near Moore Street.

Officials say the family smelled smoke in their home and realized the house was on fire.

Crews say the fire started in the rear of the house and was quickly put out.

The family managed to get out of the house safely.

Officials say this house had a suspicious fire two weeks ago on their front porch.

A fire investigator was called to the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.