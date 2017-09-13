Members of Ohio National Guard heading to US Virgin Islands for Irma relief

Members of the Ohio National Guard are answering the call and heading to the US Virgin Islands to assist in the recovery effort.

Members of the 200th Red Horse Unit, part of the 179th Airlift Wing, took off Wednesday afternoon.

The 105th Airlift Wing, based out of New York, are partnering with the 179th for the operation.

