FIRST ALERT: Drizzle and Fog Thursday Morning

Areas of drizzle and fog are likely Thursday morning.
The WTOL FIRST ALERT Weather App is a great way to follow weather conditions and delays.
Fog may begin to develop by midnight. Visibility may drop below one mile.
Fog may reduce visibility to near 1/4 mile toward daybreak.
FIRST ALERT Meteorologist Chris Vickers will be on WTOL starting at 4:30 AM to help get you started this Thursday morning.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.