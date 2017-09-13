Two injured in crash on I-75 near Cygnet, one lane closed

Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash involving two semis on SB I-75 near Cygnet.

The crash happened at milepost 174 north of Cygnet.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi-truck driven by Rosas Adame, 50, was driving in the right lane of I-75 southbound along with a passenger 39-year-old Gerardo Reyes. Adame truck hit a semi-truck without a trailer driven by Akitoshi Yamamoto, 72.

Both vehicles left the road and hit a ditch.

Reyes was ejected from the vehicle through the front windshield. He was believed to be in the sleeper section of the truck.

Adame and Yamamoto both received non-life threatening injuries as a result of crash. Both were wearing the seat belts.

Adame and Yamamoto were transported to the Wood County Hospital. They were later transported to a Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. Troopers did not specify where Reyes was taken or elaborate on his condition.

Troopers do not believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

One of the southbound lanes of I-75 was closed for about 30 minutes. It has since reopened.

