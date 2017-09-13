Davis-Besse plant to repair decades-old cracks in shield building.

Work will soon begin to repair a long standing problem at the Davis-Besse nuclear power plant in Ottawa County.

The concrete of the outer facade of the shield building, the structure that houses the nuclear reactor, has apparently had cracks in it for decades.

According to a FirstEnergy spokesperson, the cracks were discovered in 2011 when the concrete building had to be cut open for a reactor head replacement.

After an investigation, officials decided that the cracks were actually caused by the d rop in temperature during the 1978 blizzard when the concrete structure was unpainted.

The spokesperson says those cracks are only on the exterior of the two and a half foot concrete wall and never posed a safety threat to the public.

Starting soon, crews will begin chipping out two of the areas of cracked concrete and then rebuild those portions of wall.

And the FirstEnergy spokesperson said the power plant will be able to continue full operations throughout the repair process.

