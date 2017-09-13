Water turned off again at Franklin Park Mall

Barely an hour after full water serviced returned to the Franklin Park Mall Wednesday afternoon, the mall shut down water service the food court for a second time.

The mall shut off service to the food court after a water main break. The break occurred before the mall opened and affected all the restaurants in the food court.

All the restrooms in the food court area were also closed because of the break.

A spokesperson for the mall said other restaurants outside the food court remain open.

The mall said the restrooms in the other parts of the mall have water and remain open.

