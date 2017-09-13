Fundraisers held after Bedford Twp. scammed out of RibFest money

A Michigan community wants to make things right after their first-ever rib fest was scammed by the man promoting it.

It all started when a Bedford High School alumni came into town to manage and promote the town's first-ever Red, White and Blue RibFest in July.

Township supervisor Paul Pirrone said from the outside looking in, the RibFest was a great success.

That is until places like the high school, where the RibFest was held, said neither they nor the wrestling team who helped clean up had been paid for their efforts.

The community came together on Wednesday to make things right.

Part of the sales from lunch and bowling at Forest View Lanes went towards paying back some of the people who didn't get what they deserved.

"Unfortunate circumstances happen, and they didn't get full payment for the services. So we want to come together as a community and solve that. We've already raised about $4,000 in sponsorship money in the last two weeks from generous business owners, community leaders and the community itself for this event," said Rick Kenny of Forest View Lanes.

Overall, close to $10,000 will be needed to pay everyone back, but every little bit helps.

If you missed Wednesday's fundraiser, Sidelines Sports Eatery is doing their own fundraiser on Tuesday.

