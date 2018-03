OSHP seize almost $5,000 of marijuana, edibles in Sandusky Co.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

17-year-old Sylvania student charged with Inducing Panic after bomb threat

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Person stabbed in north Toledo on Sunday afternoon

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police: Drug deal turns to robbery in Perrysburg Kroger parking lot

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

OSHP seized marijuana and marijuana edibles during a routine traffic stop in Sandusky County on September 10.

Troopers said they stopped 27-year-old Melika Beasley in a rented Hyundai Sonata with a Missouri registration for driving without lights and speeding on the turnpike.

Troopers then discovered a bottle of liquid THC on passenger Davaghn Copeland, 25, during a consensual pat-down.

A probable cause search revealed more than one pound of marijuana and 234 grams of marijuana edibles in the car.

Police say the drugs have a street value of $4,900.

Both Beasley and Copeland are from Pittsburgh and are being held in the Sandusky County Jail.

They were both charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of marijuana.

