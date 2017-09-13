OSHP seize almost $5,000 of marijuana, edibles in Sandusky Co. - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OSHP seize almost $5,000 of marijuana, edibles in Sandusky Co.

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

OSHP seized marijuana and marijuana edibles during a routine traffic stop in Sandusky County on September 10.

Troopers said they stopped 27-year-old Melika Beasley in a rented Hyundai Sonata with a Missouri registration for driving without lights and speeding on the turnpike.

Troopers then discovered a bottle of liquid THC on passenger Davaghn Copeland, 25, during a consensual pat-down. 

A probable cause search revealed more than one pound of marijuana and 234 grams of marijuana edibles in the car. 

Police say the drugs have a street value of $4,900. 

Both Beasley and Copeland are from Pittsburgh and are being held in the Sandusky County Jail. 

They were both charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly