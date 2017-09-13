Man beat with sledgehammer, sprayed with cleaning solution durin - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man beat with sledgehammer, sprayed with cleaning solution during home invasion

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police say a man was viciously attacked during a home invasion on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred on Woodville Road around 11 p.m.

Police say the man was sleeping when an unknown white male and female kicked opened the back door.

The man was woken up by the male who was pointing a handgun in his face.

Police say the victim grabbed then gun and realized it was plastic.

Police say the male then grabbed a sledge hammer and struck the victim in the head with it multiple times. 

The female then reportedly sprayed the victim with cleaning solution and the two then fled  with the victim's cell phone.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

