Man beat with sledgehammer, sprayed with cleaning solution during home invasion

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Police say a man was viciously attacked during a home invasion on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred on Woodville Road around 11 p.m.

Police say the man was sleeping when an unknown white male and female kicked opened the back door.

The man was woken up by the male who was pointing a handgun in his face.

Police say the victim grabbed then gun and realized it was plastic.

Police say the male then grabbed a sledge hammer and struck the victim in the head with it multiple times.

The female then reportedly sprayed the victim with cleaning solution and the two then fled with the victim's cell phone.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.