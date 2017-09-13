TPD have used military weapons in the past, don't plan to use them in the future

President Trump as recently lifted a ban on military weapons for police, meaning forces can once again use them on the job.

The Toledo Police Department have utilized this program, called the 1033 program, in the past.

The program was created in 1997 to help American police forces save some money. The program was put to an end during Obama's presidency, when he said that what played out in Ferguson in 2014 looked more like a military operation than a local law enforcement operation.

TPD utilized this program in 2003 and 2008.

During that time, the department received more than 100 M-16 rifles for their field operations, saving them about $82,000 that they didn't have to take from their general fund.

So will TPD utilize these weapons once again with the ban lifted?

The department said they don't plan to receive any new military equipment, and are currently in the process of phasing out the military equipment they received from the program in the past.

Although Toledo won't be using them, Chief George Kral said he understands why some departments might simply have them in case of emergency, as this allows local law enforcement to receive guns, tanks and uniforms that the military is no longer using.

"With the proliferation of guns and machine guns and automatic weapons that are out there, police departments, sheriff's offices, they have to have the armament they need just in case they have to go up against that fire power. But it's all in the application," Chief Kral said.

Chief Kral said this means they have gotten better at policing, but is glad the option to use them is there if they were to ever need that kind of help.

