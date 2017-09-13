Perrysburg mayor announces resignation of fire chief

Perrysburg mayor Michael Olmstead has announced the resignation of fire chief Jeff Klein.

Chief Klein's resignation will be effective on October 6.

"It is with mixed emotions that I'm accepting the resignation letter of fire chief Jeff Klein. Chief Klein's leadership and commitment to his duties has been instrumental to the division's success and getting us to the point today where we are building a second fire station," Mayor Olmstead said.

Mayor Olmstead went on to thank Chief Klein for his service and wish him well in this new opportunity.

Mayor Olmstead said deputy chief Rudy Ruiz will be acting as fire chief effective October 7.

