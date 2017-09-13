Police: Driver arrested for OVI, outstanding warrants after police chase

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Two people were arrested after a traffic stop turned into a chase in Findlay on Wednesday morning.

The incident started on the 2055 block of North Main Street near Ellis Avenue to the intersection of County Road 135 and Trail 96 around 1 a.m.

Police say an officer made a traffic stop which the vehicle initially stopped for, but took after after the officer made initial contact with the driver, who was later identified as Joey O'Neal Jackson.

Police say Jackson went down several neighborhood streets before driving through the yards of the Poplar Court Apartment complex and parking lot of The Heritage Nursing Home.

Police say Jackson then lost control and spun around at the intersection of West Bigelow Avenue and North Main Street, then continued out of the city limits at speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.

Police say Jackson eventually lost control on County Road 135 and crashed into a culvert in a ditch.

Police say Jackson was arrested for fleeing and eluding, OVI and driving under suspension. He was also found to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest from Hancock and Wood Counties.

Police say a female passenger was also arrested for being in possession of drug paraphernalia, but was later released on bond.

The third passenger was released from the scene with no charges.

Police say the pursuit lasted about 15 minutes and spanned a little over seven miles.

