Guest Editorial: Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders

It's a sad occurrence when a child is born with physical, mental or emotional defects.

The leading preventable cause of birth defects and neurodevelopmental disabilities in the US is prenatal alcohol exposure, or women drinking during pregnancy.

This is completely preventable, yet research indicates as many as one in 20 schoolchildren may have Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders. Children can suffer loss of memory or the inability to make social connections.

They may lack decision-making or be unable to tell time or do simple math. Their brains are negatively affected by this lifelong disability.

I'm Janet Bosserman, executive director of the local non-profit group Double ARC. We are in our 25th year of providing services to children with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders.

September is FASD Awareness Month, as it is the ninth month of the year. We encourage women to abstain from drinking for the nine months of their pregnancy.

There is no safe amount of alcohol to consume while pregnant.