2 sent to the hospital following two-vehicle crash in Richfield Twp.

EMS is on the scene of a crash in Richfield Township Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on Sylvania Avenue and North Fulton-Lucas Road around 8 a.m.

Police say 59-year-old Teresa Oneil was driving a GMC Yukon and failed to yield at the stop sign on Sylvania Avenue, hitting a Ford F-550 driven by 34-year-old Richard Lair.

Police say both vehicles went off the road and into a field.

Oneil was taken to the hospital by life-flight. She is in critical condition.

Lair was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He has since been released.

Police say both Oneil and Lair were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor as the crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.