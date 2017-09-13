Perrysburg man in jail after allegedly kidnapping, assaulting wo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg man in jail after allegedly kidnapping, assaulting woman

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Perrysburg man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman is now in jail.

Police say Samuel Slaughterbeck shot a woman in the knee and refused to let her go at his home in August. 

Slaughterbeck is being held on a $500,000 bond. 

