Mother out of jail on bond after being accused on child endangerment

Jessica Spaulding (LCCC) Jessica Spaulding (LCCC)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A mother accused of endangering her one-year-old child is now out of jail.

Prosecutors say Jessica Spaulding left her child inside a friend's apartment with a large dog. 

Spaulding and her friend then left to have drinks at a bar. 

Spaulding is out on bond and has pleaded not guilty. 

