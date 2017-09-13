Man accused of murdering two faces judge - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of murdering two faces judge

Mike Lowery Mike Lowery
TOLEDO, OH (AP) -

An accused killer will face a judge on Wednesday. 

Mike Lowery was indicted last week on two aggravated murder charges. 

Prosecutors say Lowery beat and stabbed Alfred Delong in July of 2015 before stealing the victims Jeep. Lowery is also accused of beating and stabbing Taylor Meeks to death inside building also on Consaul Street in in November of 2015. 

Lowery is being held in the Lucas County Jail on $500,000 bond on two counts and $50,000 for another seven counts.

He will be back in court October 4.

