CVS to acquire six ProMedica pharmacies, five to close

CVS Pharmacy will acquire six ProMedica outpatient pharmacies in Ohio with plans to close five of them.

CVS will take over the ProMedica Pharmacy Counter at 3316 Navarre Ave. in Oregon and will covert it to a CVS pharmacy in November.

The five remaining locations acquired by CVS will close. Their files will be transferred to nearby stores beginning in mid-October.

"The files will be there. They will be able to get their refill here one day and their next refill at the other pharmacy," said Neeraj Kanwal, MD, senior vice president of inpatient and retail pharmacy at ProMedica. “We are sending letters out the patients so they know where their file is being moved. "

The pharmacies set to close and the pharmacies taking over are:

ProMedica Pharmacy Counter: 2100 W. Central Ave., Suite 140, Toledo, OH to CVS Pharmacy: 4121 Monroe St., Toledo, OH

to ProMedica Pharmacy Counter: 5700 Monroe St., Suite 112, Sylvania, OH to CVS Pharmacy: 5225 Monroe St., Toledo, OH

Flower Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy: 5200 Harroun Rd. Sylvania, OH to CVS Pharmacy: 7510 W Sylvania Ave., Toledo OH

ProMedica West Central Pharmacy: 2150 W. Central Ave., Toledo, OH to CVS Pharmacy: 4121 Monroe St., Toledo OH

The Pharmacy Counter: 1515 S. Byrne Rd., Suite 119, Toledo, OH to CVS Pharmacy: 2104 S. Byrne Rd., Toledo, OH

CVS and ProMedica will announce closure dates in the coming weeks.

“ProMedica and CVS Pharmacy are working closely together to ensure patients experience a seamless transition of services and that their access to pharmacy care is not interrupted," Kanwal said. "We’re confident our patients will benefit from CVS Pharmacy’s unique clinical services.”

CVS Pharmacy says they will hire many of the Pharmacy Counter employees working at locations set to close.

ProMedica will keep the pharmacies open inside Toledo Hospital along with Fostoria and Monroe hospitals.

They say they will still serve adherence patients who receive their pills in a blister packaging. Promedica says they will also operate their home infusion pharmacies and home medical equipment business.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.