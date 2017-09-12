Toledo alcohol, drug recovery center planning expansion

The T. Whitehead Recovery Center houses drug and alcohol addicts and helps them get sober.

Kevin Bellman is the center's program director. He is a native of Toledo's east side, where the drug epidemic has hit hard.

Bellman now owns the former Idle Time Club. He turned it into a halfway house for those hoping to turn their lives around.

"I came in here 11 years ago and I've been clean ever since," Bellman said. "And they always told me that I have to give back."

Bellman put in a lot of work into the building, much of it done by Bellman himself. He worked to make the place more homey and the residents feel like a family.

Residents get a hot meal, a place to stay and a community to help their growth.

The center holds 12 AA meetings a week. They are adding two Narcotics Anonymous meetings as well because of the heroin epidemic.

"It's a shame to see,” says Bellman. “Some of these kids that are coming in here 22, 23-years-old and they've been doing it five, six years. And they're killing themselves."

The T. Whitehead Recovery Center is expanding to add 16 more beds to the facility.

To help fund the expansion, the center is holding a Poker Run fundraiser Saturday. Sign up begins at 9:30 a.m. The public is welcome to join for lunch after the ride at 12:30 PM.

A fishing trip on Bellman’s boat will also be auctioned off at the event to help support the recovery center.

Donations of food, clothing or money are also welcome.

